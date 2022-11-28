'Porch pirates' on the hunt for Christmas deliveries

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - It's the season of giving, but for some, it's the season of taking. Many people are out shopping or away from home during the holidays and with packages being left on porches, it can make for an easy target for 'porch pirates'.
Authorities say areas that are heavily populated but aren't lit well are the best targets for robbers.
"They're obviously going to try to stay hidden so that way, nobody can see them," said Ivy Tiry, Officer for the Wausau Police Department.
Unless there are photos or video, it can make it tough for the police to identify a suspect.
"If somebody has something that was taken off their doorstep, it's easiest to find out who did it if they either have a photo or somebody saw them do it," said Tiry.
There is technology out there that can help including motion sensitive cameras and lights as well as doorbell video.
"Ring doorbells are a great option or any video doorbell because then if something were to happen, we'll be able to see who it is, and identify the person," said Tiry.
For those concerned about incoming packages, authorities suggest leaving a note for the delivery person on where a safe place to leave the package would be. Otherwise, notify a neighbor or friend who can pick it up for you.