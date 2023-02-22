 Skip to main content
Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Puppy scam

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) --A Stevens Point area woman fell victim to a puppy scam on Facebook Marketplace.

The woman responded to an ad on the Stevens Point Area Rummage Sale page on Facebook that listed a Dachshund puppy for sale said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.

"They gave her a cell phone number to make calls back and forth and then a bar code to go to a local store and make a deposit for the puppy and then asked for another $285 for licensing," Lukas said.

After that second transaction and paying out $600 the woman could no longer reach the so-called seller at the phone number given.

It turned out that phone number, the Facebook pictures of the puppy and people selling it as well as the address the woman had been told she could pick up the pup--had been hijacked by the scammer.

"It looks its local people, like it's a family and it looks like it's legit," Lukas said. 

The Better Business Bureau says more than $1.3 million has been lost in the past year to scammers preying on people looking to buy puppies.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:

  • Call: 1-888-346-6600
  • Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
  • Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

