Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Thieves steal items from Almond property including $1,500 trailer

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Portage County Crime Stoppers released surveillance photos of thieves in action.
Investigators say they hope the photos help them identify the people who broke into an Almond property in the 9000 block of 5th Street on July 3.
The stolen items included a $1,500 trailer along with antique cameras, tools and many personal items, said Mike Lukas, Portage County Sheriff.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers:
- Call: 1-888-346-6600
- Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
- Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.