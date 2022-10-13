Portage Co. woman assisting in Hurricane Ian relief

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's been just over two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed the Florida coast, and while efforts have been constant to help provide support -- there's still a long way to go.
One of the volunteers there right now is Doloras Glytas.
You may recognize her name from our weekly Portage County Petsaver segments.
She's in Bonita Springs, FL and has been helping her neighbors with the clean-up effort.
Dolores' home is a few miles inland and didn't have major damage, but she wanted to chip in to help her neighbors, because some friends weren't so lucky.
"It's truly heartbreaking," Glytas said. "I see a lot of seniors that put everything, their whole retirement into small homes or trailer parks and it's all gone, just everything they have is gone."
She also mentioned she is thankful for the generosity and prayers of those here in Wisconsin. They haven't gone unnoticed, Glytas said.
Currently most shelters are seeing an influx in material donations and do not have enough room to store it all.
They suggest if you are looking to donate to gift a monetary donation.