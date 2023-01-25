Portage County Crime Stoppers: Possible arson

PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -- A possible arson case has investigators looking for leads.
Portage County Crime Stoppers is asking for assistance on this case from December 27, 2022.
Someone left a burning container of accelerant on the front porch of a home near the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue. It happened around 10:15 p.m.
Detectives say they believe it was a targeted event, but that there isn't danger to the public.
"It did cause some damage to the home," said Detective Jennifer Graham. "Luckily enough, the homeowners were able to get the container away from the home before it caused any significant damage."
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Portage Co. Crime Stoppers:
Call: 1-888-346-6600
Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
Type: Submit a tip on-line here
Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.