Portage County kicks off Citizen's Academy

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Residents of Portage County got ready for day one of the Emergency Services Citizen's Academy, where they'll learn the ins and outs of being a first responder. But I'm not just reporting on the class, I'll be taking it myself.
Have you ever wondered what it was like to put out fires and pull people over? That's exactly what my classmates and I will be learning from now until the end of the course. Brian Maes sat next to me in class, and explained why taking it, was personal to him.
Maes said, "I have a few friends in the Stevens Point Fire Department, I have one friend in the UWSP campus police services, and another friend in the Waukesha Police Department, all these personal connections made me a little more curious."
And while most of the first lesson was just introductions and talking about what we'll be doing throughout the course, we did learn a little bit about how officers are able to have police work, down to a science.
Deputy Travis Levandowski with the Portage County Sheriff's Office is one of the instructors of the class, and he taught us about what law enforcement officers call, "Force Science."
Levandowski said, "Force Science just talks about a lot of what kind of force you can use, how to use it, how to de-escalate people, some of the statistics that are dangerous for law enforcement."
With our time in the classroom mostly out of the way, next week, it will be time to get our hands dirty as things "heat up" for fire training.