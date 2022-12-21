Portage County opening a number of warming sites

Portage County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dangerously low temperatures in the coming days have prompted Portage County to open a number of warming sites in the coming days.
To find out about availability and hours, please call the site itself.
If overnight accommodations are needed, you're asked to contact the Portage County Public Health Division's Emergency Services at 715-344-7438, the Sheriff's office dispatch at 715-346-1400 or United Way's 211.
Here are the warming sites:
Portage County Health and Human Services
817 Whiting Ave., Stevens Point
715-345-5350
Portage County Public Library
1001 Main St., Stevens Point
715-346-1544
Portage County Sheriff's Dept.
1500 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point
715-346-1400
Salvation Army
1600 Briggs St., Stevens Point
715-341-2437
The Warming Center
Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church
1300 Main St., Stevens Point
715-252-7860
Jensen Community Center
487 North Main St., Amherst
715-824-5202
Rosholt Public Library
137 North Main St., Rosholt
715-677-4512
Village of Almond Municipal Center
122 Main St., Almond
715-366-8171
Village of Plover Municipal Center
2400 Post Rd., Plover
715-345-5250