Portage County opening a number of warming sites

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected tonight into
Thursday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon
into Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
will become dangerous at times, especially Thursday night through
Friday night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

Portage County opening a number of warming sites

  • 0
weather

Portage County, Wis. (WAOW) -- Dangerously low temperatures in the coming days have prompted Portage County to open a number of warming sites in the coming days.

To find out about availability and hours, please call the site itself.  

If overnight accommodations are needed, you're asked to contact the Portage County Public Health Division's Emergency Services at 715-344-7438, the Sheriff's office dispatch at 715-346-1400 or United Way's 211.

Here are the warming sites:

Portage County Health and Human Services

817 Whiting Ave., Stevens Point

715-345-5350

Portage County Public Library

1001 Main St., Stevens Point

715-346-1544

Portage County Sheriff's Dept.

1500 Strongs Ave., Stevens Point

715-346-1400

Salvation Army

1600 Briggs St., Stevens Point

715-341-2437

The Warming Center

Frame Memorial Presbyterian Church

1300 Main St., Stevens Point

715-252-7860

Jensen Community Center

487 North Main St., Amherst

715-824-5202

Rosholt Public Library

137 North Main St., Rosholt

715-677-4512

Village of Almond Municipal Center

122 Main St., Almond

715-366-8171

Village of Plover Municipal Center

2400 Post Rd., Plover

715-345-5250

Have any story ideas? You can send them to bhanson@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you