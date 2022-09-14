Portage County Public Health offering new COVID booster

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- The newest COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available in Central Wisconsin.
Portage County Public Health is one place offering the updated booster. They're offering Pfizer's booster, which tackles the Omicron variant on top of the original virus strain.
Anyone 12 and older is eligible for the booster, as long as it's been two months since the last booster or final dose in their vaccination series.
"It could be after the initial completion of the two-dose series of their initial monovalent vaccine and it can be their first booster, or for some people, it might be their third," said Lynn Frost, Public Health Nursing Supervisor for Portage County Public Health.
Frost recommends scheduling an appointment time during their clinics on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made on the Portage County Public Health website or by calling 715-345-5907.