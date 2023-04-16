Portage County to hold prescription drug take-back events

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's the 22nd year of the National Drug Take-Back program, and Portage County is gearing up for several collection events.
Accepted items include pills, syrups, salves, creams and capsules.
Unaccepted items include inhalers, oxygen tanks, nebulizers, sharps and radioactive cancer medication.
The following events have been scheduled:
Monday, April 17
Rosholt Village Hall, 101 S. Main St., Rosholt, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 19
Jensen Community Center, 487 N. Main St., Amherst, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, April 20
Village Park Lodge, Case Ave., Junction City, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22
Lincoln Center, 1519 Water St., Stevens Point 8 a.m. to noon
Community Center, 1391 Division St., Almond, 12:30 to 2 p.m.