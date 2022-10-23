Portage County to host prescription drug take-back events

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County will be hosting several prescription drug take back events this week.
Residents are invited to bring their unwanted, unneeded or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications in their original container for disposal.
You're asked to removed the patient's name, but keep the identity of the medication intact.
Accepted items include pills, syrups, salves, creams and capsules. Items not accepted include inhalers, oxygen tanks, nebulizers, sharps and radioactive cancer medication.
Contact Portage County Solid Waste at 715-346-1931 for information on how to dispose of not accepted items.
Dates and locations are as follows:
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24
11:30 A.M.-12:30 P.M.
ROSHOLT CAFE - ROSHOLT
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26
11:30 A.M.-1:00 P.M.
JENSEN CENTER -
AMHERST
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
11:30 A.M.-12:30 P.M.
VILLAGE PARK LODGE
JUNCTION CITY
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
8 A.M.- NOON
LINCOLN CENTER - STEVENS POINT
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29
12:30 P.M.-2 P.M.
COMMUNITY CENTER - ALMOND