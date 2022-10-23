 Skip to main content
Portage County to host prescription drug take-back events

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Portage County will be hosting several prescription drug take back events this week.

Residents are invited to bring their unwanted, unneeded or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications in their original container for disposal.

You're asked to removed the patient's name, but keep the identity of the medication intact.

Accepted items include pills, syrups, salves, creams and capsules. Items not accepted include inhalers, oxygen tanks, nebulizers, sharps and radioactive cancer medication.

Contact Portage County Solid Waste at 715-346-1931 for information on how to dispose of not accepted items.

Dates and locations are as follows:

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24

11:30 A.M.-12:30 P.M.

ROSHOLT CAFE - ROSHOLT

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

11:30 A.M.-1:00 P.M.

JENSEN CENTER -

AMHERST

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

11:30 A.M.-12:30 P.M.

VILLAGE PARK LODGE

JUNCTION CITY

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

8 A.M.- NOON

LINCOLN CENTER - STEVENS POINT

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29

12:30 P.M.-2 P.M.

COMMUNITY CENTER - ALMOND

Have story ideas? You can send them to nsopyla@waow.com 