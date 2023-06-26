Portage County's Health and Human Services building shut down due to flooding

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Health and Human Services building in Portage County is closed due to a water main rupture.
They are continuing to provide their usual services, but the county says they have some employees working from home and displaced in other offices throughout the county.
They're looking to find a resolution on how to best get the building up and running on Monday.
Before they let anyone back into the building, they want to make sure it's a safe working environment once again.
The county is still working out logistics on the best ways to continue to work, and help those who need it.
A reopen day has not yet been set.