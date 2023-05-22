Portion of State 107 in Lincoln County closing Tuesday for emergency culvert replacement

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - An emergency replacement of a failing culvert pipe and pavement is causing State 107 in Lincoln County to close from Tuesday to noon Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The road will be closed with barricades at Rock Falls Drive on the north end by Woodlawn Cemetery and Eggert Drive on the south end by Aj rock bluffs between Merrill and Tomahawk. Motorists will have to use alternate routes to get around the construction.
