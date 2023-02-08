Portion of Vilas Co. snowmobile trail closes over riders' disregard for trails

ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A snowmobile trail is closed in Vilas County due to disregard of trails by riders.
According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the trail known as the Goat Trail is permanently closed. It's closed between intersection 287 and 288.
The club says it's closed because of riders going off the trails, trespassing, riding unsafely and blatant disregard for closure and detour signs.
Frustrations have been mounting in the Northwoods over riders misusing trails.
The club says they've also had numerous complaints of riders disobeying signs at the StG Town Waste Facility off Juve Rd.