Potawatomi boxer uses his talent for more than just the sport

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) — Mark Daniels, a boxer from Crandon and member of the Potawatomi tribe, works every day to make his dreams in the ring a reality.
He does it for himself, but more importantly, he does it for his family and his tribal community.
The current Wisconsin middleweight champion found a passion for boxing when he was eleven through his father.
However, it was the big name athletes that fought on TV that really gained Daniels' attention.
"The one that inspired me the most was Manny Pacquiao just because of how good of a person he is and how active he is within his community because he became a congressman for the Filipinos," says Mark Daniels, Wisconsin middleweight champion.
Community means a lot to Mark, who is an active member and leader of the Potawatomi tribe.
He uses the platform he's built through boxing to be the best man he can be by gaining confidence in himself and improving his ability to perform his other responsibilities.
This display of character is what inspires the next generation in his community.
"The more that I do my boxing, the more confidence that I'm getting in all of the other aspects. Boxing is more of a platform to just help me expand on everything else," states Daniels.
His drive runs deeper than just his community though, as Daniel says that being a role model for his children and showing them what it is like to be a leader is what matters the most.
"I think my kids were my biggest lesson in life to lead by example because if I ask them to do something and I'm doing differently, then I can't really fault them for not knowing how to do it if I never taught them as their father," Daniels claims.
Like every athlete, Daniels has faced his share of challenges, but understands that his hard work will always pay off in the end.
The champ looks to pick up another win this weekend in Green Bay, hoping it will continue to help him set the example for his family and community around him.