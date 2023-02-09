Powers Bluff closes tubing, downhill skiing closes

ARPIN, Wis. (WAOW) The Powers Bluff Winter Recreation Area tubing and downhill skiing is now closed due to warm temperatures and deteriorating conditions.
That's not all for Wood County closure news, as the last remaining snowmobile trail is also closing, according to a press release from Wood County Parks and Forestry Department.
- Bakerville Sno Rovers snowmobile trails will close at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
- All other snowmobile trails in Wood County remain closed due to lack of snow.
County Trail maps can be accessed on the Wood County Parks and Forestry Department website.