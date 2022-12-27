Prehn Steps Down From Natural Resources Board

Nearly 2 years after his term expired, a member of the Natural Resources Board is stepping down. Fred Prehn recently announced he's stepping down from the state's Natural Resources Board.
Prehn was first appointed back in 2015 by former Republican Governor Scott Walker, and when his term expired in 2021, he refused to step down and Democratic Governor Tony Evers appointed his replacement, Sandra Naas.
Prehn said, "They didn't like what I did and there was a lot of threatening stuff going on so I decided to stay put and if they wanted me to fight it I would, well of course the Attorney General sued me and it went to the Supreme Court and I prevailed a statute is a statute."
The State Supreme Court upholding Prehn's decision, saying he could stay until his replacement is confirmed. He said the decision to leave now ultimately boils down to wanting to leave on his own terms.
Prehn's resignation drawing reactions from other members of the Natural Resources Board, including Chairman Greg Kazmierski. Kazmierski saying, "They didn't let him know until the day before his term expired that he wasn't gonna be re-nominated. It's been political motivated since the get go."
The ball is now in the state legislature's court, with Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu saying they will vote on the governor's picks next year.