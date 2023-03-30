 Skip to main content
...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO
THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will track from northwest Kansas this
evening, to near Omaha, Nebraska early Friday morning, then to
central Lake Michigan by early Saturday morning. The storm will
bring a wide array of weather to the area, including a couple rounds
of significant wintry precipitation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow
possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches
possible, except 4 to 9 inches in Marathon County. Winds could
gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern
Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Preparing for different severe weather

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) With snow, rain, and a mixture of both hitting the badger state, officials advise you make sure you're ready. 

Have salt and sand available to keep your driveways and sidewalks clear, as well as sand or kitty litter in the trunk of your car in case you get stuck. Our StormTrack 9 team recommends you know what to do in case the storm takes a turn for the worst. 

StormTrack 9 Meteorologist Brad Miller saying, "Take shelter in the event of strong thunderstorms, but also to have everything else ready ahead of time to prepare for flooding, and make sure everything is weather-proofed ahead of time."

Miller also says to try to clear any snow that's piled up around your house to decrease the impact of flooding.

