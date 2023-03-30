Preparing for different severe weather

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) With snow, rain, and a mixture of both hitting the badger state, officials advise you make sure you're ready.
Have salt and sand available to keep your driveways and sidewalks clear, as well as sand or kitty litter in the trunk of your car in case you get stuck. Our StormTrack 9 team recommends you know what to do in case the storm takes a turn for the worst.
StormTrack 9 Meteorologist Brad Miller saying, "Take shelter in the event of strong thunderstorms, but also to have everything else ready ahead of time to prepare for flooding, and make sure everything is weather-proofed ahead of time."
Miller also says to try to clear any snow that's piled up around your house to decrease the impact of flooding.