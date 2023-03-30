 Skip to main content
...MAJOR STORM SYSTEM TO BRING WIDESPREAD WINTRY PRECIPITATION TO
THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY SATURDAY...

.A strong low pressure system will track from northwest Kansas this
evening, to near Omaha, Nebraska early Friday morning, then to
central Lake Michigan by early Saturday morning. The storm will
bring a wide array of weather to the area, including a couple rounds
of significant wintry precipitation.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and widespread blowing and drifting snow
possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches
possible, except 4 to 9 inches in Marathon County. Winds could
gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern
Oconto County, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...From late Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on hazardous travel conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Preparing for power outages ahead of storm

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Wisconsinites are no strangers to severe weather, but power outages can still be dangerous. WPS officials recommend having your emergency kit at the ready, with blankets, water, flashlights, and extra batteries. 

They also recommend charging external power packs for your phone ahead of time, and if you plan on using a generator, make sure you're not taking extra risks with them. 

Brendan Conway, a spokesman with WPS, said, "If you do have a generator, we encourage people to use it safely, never use a generator indoors, and when we say indoors, that includes inside a garage."

Adding that while generators are a popular way of keeping the power on, to make sure that they're at last 5-10 feet away from your home. He also said that if you lose power for an extended period of time, to consider staying with friends or family who do have power. 

