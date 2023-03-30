Preparing for power outages ahead of storm

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Wisconsinites are no strangers to severe weather, but power outages can still be dangerous. WPS officials recommend having your emergency kit at the ready, with blankets, water, flashlights, and extra batteries.
They also recommend charging external power packs for your phone ahead of time, and if you plan on using a generator, make sure you're not taking extra risks with them.
Brendan Conway, a spokesman with WPS, said, "If you do have a generator, we encourage people to use it safely, never use a generator indoors, and when we say indoors, that includes inside a garage."
Adding that while generators are a popular way of keeping the power on, to make sure that they're at last 5-10 feet away from your home. He also said that if you lose power for an extended period of time, to consider staying with friends or family who do have power.