Preparing your home for potential flooding

(WAOW) -- With all the snow we've seen and rain on the way, it's time to protect your home from water damage.
Mike Collison with Sure-Dry Basements says there are some common mistakes he sees homeowners make.
"People thinking that some paints or sealants are going to have enough strength to resist that hydrostatic pressure."
But the good news is there are things people can do to prepare, from the top down.
"One, that your downspouts are connected properly, and that your gutters themselves are free of ice and snow and stuff like that," said Jay Cricks, co-owner of NorthStar Restoration Services.
It's also important to remove the snow around the foundation of the house as that can be a major cause of seepage.
Another essential factor is a working sump pump.
"If it's an older sump pump that has been around a while you might want to consider replacing it because during a spring flood when sump pumps run for prolonged periods of time, sometimes they burn out," Cricks said.
If you think your basement is going to take on water, clear those areas of any items or valuables.
Finally, check your insurance policy.
"Call your agent and make sure you have the right types of insurance in place," Cricks said.
If your property does take on water damage and it's more than you can handle, you're encouraged to call a professional.