Prepping your boat for fishing season

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Fishing season is almost here, and you're going to want to make sure your boat is in top shape.
Boats are a hot commodity this time of year, but before you head to the lake or river, there's a few things you'll want to check off your list, officials say you'll want to give your motor a test run in the weeks beforehand to make sure it works property.
John Metzger, the director of parts and service at M&J Marine said, "Probably the most important thing is getting those batteries connected and charged make sure you get all the cables on the batteries to avoid any damages to the boat harnesses, and then get a flushing adapter."
Metzger said that some of the biggest issues he sees at the start of the season are motors that weren't prepared for storage, and other simple things that are easy for boaters to avoid.
You can get your fishing license from your local DNR office or by going to their website.