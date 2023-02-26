 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. The precipitation
could change to rain during the midday hours. Total snow and sleet
accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations up to
two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets and a phone
in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions
can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Prepping your car for an ice storm

  Updated
  • 0
WAUSAU, Wis. -- (WAOW) With icy conditions hitting the area, drivers will want to start taking precautions with their cars.

Icy weather usually brings frozen doors, and ice-coated windshields for drivers, so you'll want to make sure you have tools to get rid of that ice. But experts say it's important to make sure you're using those tools properly. 

Aaron Olson, a spokesman for Olson Tire and Auto, said, "It's obviously good to have a snow scraper in your vehicle at all times in the winter in Wisconsin. I wouldn't recommend using that ice scraper on your body because it can scratch the paint."

He also advised against using hot water to melt the ice off of your windshield, saying that a quick change in temperature can cause the windshield to crack. 

