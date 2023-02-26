Prepping your car for an ice storm

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain expected. The precipitation could change to rain during the midday hours. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, blankets and a phone in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&