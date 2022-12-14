Preventing corrosion and rust on vehicles during winter

 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WILL BRING HEAVY SNOW TO MUCH OF THE AREA TONIGHT...

.Precipitation from a slow moving storm system will change from rain
and a wintry mix to snow tonight. The snow will be heavy at times,
especially after midnight. Travel is expected to become hazardous
overnight.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow. A total
accumulation of 6 to 11 inches expdected. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food, and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

WAUSAU (WAOW) - With ice and snow starting to cover the road, that also comes with a lot of salt which can severely damage vehicles.

Salt can stick to your car or truck especially around the wheel wells and undercarriage, speeding up corrosion and rust.

Experts recommend to wash vehicles at least once per week in the winter if drivers can.

If there's heavy salting, make sure to wash it off as soon as possible because rust can develop fast.

"By the time you typically see rust on the outside of the car, the rust has taken foothold to the point where you're talking about panel replacement to actually fix it," said Andy Grundman, Manager of Pat's Auto Body in Wausau.

He says that he's seen cars rusted out with less than 30,000 miles on the car. That's why if a driver is planning to keep their vehicle for more than three years, it could be a smart idea getting undercoat and rust protection if the driver has that ability.

