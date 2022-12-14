Preventing corrosion and rust on vehicles during winter

WAUSAU (WAOW) - With ice and snow starting to cover the road, that also comes with a lot of salt which can severely damage vehicles.
Salt can stick to your car or truck especially around the wheel wells and undercarriage, speeding up corrosion and rust.
Experts recommend to wash vehicles at least once per week in the winter if drivers can.
If there's heavy salting, make sure to wash it off as soon as possible because rust can develop fast.
"By the time you typically see rust on the outside of the car, the rust has taken foothold to the point where you're talking about panel replacement to actually fix it," said Andy Grundman, Manager of Pat's Auto Body in Wausau.
He says that he's seen cars rusted out with less than 30,000 miles on the car. That's why if a driver is planning to keep their vehicle for more than three years, it could be a smart idea getting undercoat and rust protection if the driver has that ability.