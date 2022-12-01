Prices at the pump continue to fall

(WAOW) -- Prices at the pump are dropping and it's easing the pain on drivers wallets.
"It's a $1000 a month for fuel in a pickup like this going from job to job or store to store," said Dave Smith, a Resident of Wisconsin Rapids who travels for work.
Dave travels thousands of miles each month, driving his diesel pick up truck from Appleton to Stevens Point to Wausau - then home to Wisconsin rapids.
"So I drive about 100,000 miles a year and diesel fuel is...expensive," shared Dave.
Now those looking to fuel up are seeing some relief at the pump.
The current average for a gallon of diesel in the badger state now at $4.77.
"Right now all of the factors are good demand is dropping and supply is increasing and that's why were getting a double dose of decrease in prices," said Patrick De Haan, the Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy.com.
But for many like Dave it's hard to understand the drastic change in cost from just a decade ago with his business.
"I still can't swallow that its $4.30 or $4.40 gallon, but it's better than $5.10, but it's still extremely expensive," said Dave.
For now prices at both pumps are headed down with the statewide average for regular gas at $3.06 and is expected to fall below that three dollar mark by next week.
"The fact that refinery's are continuing to operate at unseasonably high rates, which is great for motorists," said De Haan. "It means refinery's are producing more things like gasoline and diesel which is working to bring prices down."
For those feeling the impact almost daily, every small drop in price goes a long way and they will continue to find the best options.
"You look at the prices at the pump and you think ill come here more often," said Dave.