Pro and Anti Abortion Rights Groups Take to the Streets

Ever since Roe v. Wade was overturned back in May, the right to an abortion has become one of the most hotly-debated subjects in the country, including here in the Badger State.
In Stevens Point, Division Street became a centerpiece. Demonstrators both for and against the issue chanting, waving signs, and pushing their argument.
For weeks, members of the anti-abortion group 40 Days for Life have been demonstrating in Stevens Point, and Noah Tolbert, a student at Mid State, decided to take action. Tolbert formed a grass-roots effort to form a counter protest.
Tolbert said, "With the recent overturning of Roe v Wade, we just kinda said enough is enough, and so us on the other side who are pro-choice should also have their side heard."
Meanwhile, members of 40 Days for Life said they only want to be peaceful and pray. Kathryn Cain, an organizer with 40 Days for Life Green Bay, said "We pray and fast for an end to abortion, but we also pray for abortion workers to leave the industry, and we pray for mothers and fathers who have experienced the horror of abortion."
Both sides expressed the need to be peaceful, as well as getting out to vote on Election Day.