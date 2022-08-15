Proceeds for new home built will work to fight addiction

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Bridge Street Mission along with many community partners, built a house from the foundation up today.
The home is apart of the Urban Street Project, which builds and sells home's to benefit the Bridge Street Mission's Sober Living Center.
"This home was not here at 7 o'clock this morning, and here we are at noon and they're already working on the roof. This home will be up by the end of today," said Chris Menard, Vice President of Finance for Wausau Homes.
And once the lights are on and the paint is dry, it will offer more than a place for a new family to live -- also offering hope to men living with addiction disorder.
"It is focused on stabilizing people in crisis, and then moving them through transformation where they can re-enter society," said Craig Vincent, Executive Director of Bridge Street Mission
Many contractors and community members came together to make the project happen.
"Materials are discounted, some donated, labor is discounted or donated - our building community comes together and builds this home," said Vincent.
In 2020 - the Urban Street Project house sold for $120,000 - they expect this home to sell for more.
"Whoever buys this house, will be getting a quality home, and that one family moving into that one home- will allow many men move into our facility, that's gonna lead to change in their lives," said Vincent.
This is the third home built as part of the urban street project.
Its raised over 350 thousand dollars to help fight addiction in our community.