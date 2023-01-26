Program Gifts Students Books

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. -- (WAOW) Area students are getting a special treat this Valentines Day, and it's one that won't case a sugar rush.
Instead of a box of chocolate, Kennedy Elementary School was given boxes of books, all part of the Books From the Heart event from Worzalla Publishing in Stevens Point. The books span a variety of genres and the school says they're happy to five the kids new books to read.
Kendra Robinson, a human resources team member at Worzalla, said, "At Worzalla, we value reading. We believe that reading is very important to improve a kid's education, and so it means a lot to us that we were able to support this event." She says more than 300 books were given to the school, and they will be handed out to the students at school on Valentines Day.
Teachers say their students will appreciate the new books, and that they are thankful for Worzalla's help.