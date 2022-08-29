Propane prices have some farmers worried

RINGLE, Wis. (WAOW) - The price of liquid propane is on the rise, and many low income families and farmers are feeling the burn.
"I just filled up and put 800 gallons of fuel in my fuel tank. Last year, I was doing it for less than half of what I pay now," said James Juedes, a family farm owner.
Prices for liquid propane are nearly costing double to fill a tank compared to 2021.
According to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, LP averaged for $1.75/gallon between October 2020 and March 2021.
Now, that price is around $2.60/gallon.
That's having a large effect on farmers as they prepare to harvest and dry this year's crops.
"It has to go through the dryer in order to keep. They're expecting at least a 30% increase in the price of what it's going to cost to dry our corn," said Juedes.
Juedes says his corn carries around 25% moisture, which is considered very high, and relies on LP gas to heat and dry his crop for storage and transport.
That means a higher energy bill.
There is the option to prepay to fill up the tanks, but Juedes says it's the equivalent to rolling the dice.
"If you go on the whims of the market, you may be able to get it filled, but it might be way more or it might be less.
For those who may be struggling to pay their heating bills, there are programs to help.
Among those is the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.
It is an income based program that also depends on household size.
If you're looking to apply, you'll need to have proof of that income.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program also focuses on low income families struggling with their heating bill, and receives federal funding.