Proper crib safety practices for children 9 mo. to 3 yrs.

Iola, Wis. (WAOW) -- After the tragic death of a Waupaca County two-year-old this week, child safety experts are weighing in.
Police in Waupaca County are still looking into what led to the child's death, but they say the toddler was found pinned between the crib slats and the corner of the bed.
While it depends how old your child is, anywhere between nine months and three years old there's a lot of movement that can happen while they sleep or when they won't go to sleep.
That's why it's essential to make sure they're safe with what you do put in their beds with them and what you don't.
"Most of the deaths that we saw out of the 100 infant deaths in cribs, play yards and bassinets had to do with adding additional or extra bedding to that sleep space." Says Nychelle Fleming of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. "So avoid adding any pillows, blankets or comforters to that sleep space."
Of those roughly 100 infant deaths each year, over 80% of them lead back to one thing.
"Most cases of SIDS or Sudden Infant Death Syndrome is going to be related to suffocation." Explained Kyle Kilty, a Lt. at Riverside Fire District. "Getting stuck in the slats of a crib is going to be more of a manufacturing thing. Not properly installed cribs or cribs that the slats are too wide. We don't want those more than about two inches."