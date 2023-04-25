Proposed bill could expunge certain felonies for first-time offenders

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - A felony is something that follows offenders for the rest of their life, but a new bill with bi-partisan support would make it easier on first-time offenders.
"A felony conviction is really a life sentence," said District Attorney, Cass Cousins.
For those older than 25, most can't get it off their record, but the bill would lift that age limit. The hope is to give those who've showed they've changed, a second chance.
"Give people an opportunity who made a mistake, but to really show that this is something they can move past," said Cousins.
Only first-time offenders for most non-violent crimes would be able to try and get the felony removed. For those struggling to get a job, housing, or start a business, this could be a life-changer.
"We want to reduce our welfare roles, and ensure that people are not going back to a criminal lifestyle," said Rep. David Steffen (R) Green Bay. "We have to provide at least a pathway to that employment, so this provides that pathway."
For first-time offenders, they would be eligible for expungement after one year, but the court has a process. They will have to see if that person has been a productive member of society.
"When you look at someone's record, and it's a non-violent offense, and it's 10 years ago, when you look at the pros and cons, you know what's better for our community," said Cousins. "I think most people would agree allowing that person to flourish, to have their small business, to have their family back, to give back, I think that certainly outweighs the value of having someone have that record."
The proposal is still in its very early stages, but with the current bill being from 1970, some say they see the age limit and the bill itself as outdated.