Proposed development could topple Marshfield bowling alley

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- A proposed development in Marshfield could mean the end of a longtime bowling alley, Rose Bowl Lanes, which has been a fixture in the city for decades.
No official agreement has been made to purchase the property, and the bowling alley is still open.
Still in the planning stages, Marshfield's Plan Commission unanimously voted at its meeting Tuesday to approve a conditional use permit for the proposal.
City officials said all potential developments have to fit certain criteria to get a staff recommendation.
"We look at the comprehensive plan, we look at the zoning for the site and the surrounding context," said Steven Wiley, Marshfield's city planner. "Those are really the factors that drive the planning recommendation for that site."
Often, the city has to make the first move to bring in new businesses, but not this time.
"In this case, the developer came to us and indicated his desire to purchase the property from the current owner," Wiley said.
Current plans would knock the alley down, potentially replacing it with a car wash, fast-food restaurant and retail space.
Wiley says there have been worries about the proposal, including the high traffic area and the potential loss of the only bowling alley in the city.
"We want to see family-friendly, kids entertainment, things that families can do," he said. "That we'd be losing one of those fixtures is one of the main concerns I've heard so far."
He said people in Marshfield are always encouraged to bring ideas and opinions to the city.
There will be a session for the public to voice concerns and opinions on July 26.