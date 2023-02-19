Proposed law looks to open doors for foster parents

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) Potential changes to regulations could make it easier for people to become foster parents.
The Department of Health and Human Services is teaming up with the Administration of Children and Families to push new regulation that would make it easier for family members of children to become their foster parents, all in an effort to keep families together.
Taylor Ensign, a foster parent, said, "There's definitely a need. We're giving these kids homes that are close to theirs, and we're keeping them as close as possible to family if they have it."
And while it may not be easy at times, Ensign says there's always a need for foster parents, adding, "Being in foster care alone is traumatic, being away from your family is traumatic, and so helping them through that is very hard."
The need for foster parents isn't limited to Marathon County, Vilas County Social Services says that demand is high there as well, mostly due to some of the regulations that the proposed law is looking to get rid of.
Kate Gardner, the director at Vilas County Social Services, said, "If there was a large sibling group for example that had to be taken in by say, a grandma, she may not have the state-required number of bedrooms for the kids based on the genders."
Gardner saying that it's all about reuniting the kids with their families, but that less regulation would certainly help foster them in the meantime.
There's no timetable yet on when the proposed law would be brought before Congress, but the ACF is taking public comment on it until April.