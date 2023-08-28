 Skip to main content
Protecting kids with food allergies

WISCONSIN -- (WAOW) If your students suffer from food allergies, or have classmates that do, you're going to want to make sure they're prepared as they head back to school.

Most kids who have food allergies, like nuts and shellfish, are prescribed epinephrine injectors, or more commonly known as epi-pens by their doctors.

According the CDC, over 20 million Americans have some kind of food allergy, and the most common types in kids are dairy, eggs, and peanuts. Depending on how severe their reaction is, an epi-pen could be needed to get the blood flowing again and reduce swelling caused by the allergy, which may be life-saving.

Epi-pens require a prescription, which is why school districts often have parents register theirs with the school office before it's needed. If you're worried, reach out to your kid's school to see about keeping an extra pen on hand if needed. 

