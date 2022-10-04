Public Health Data on Youth Mental Health Released

The issue of mental health among children and teens is felt across the country. But here in Marathon County, the school officials say is a problem that's not going away and needs to be solved.
A survey done last year says that more teens are attempting suicide and reporting feeling depressed and anxious, and officials say that the numbers have been increasing for 5 years.
Aaron Ruff, a public health educator with the Marathon County Health Department said, "It's not an easy answer." Ruff went on to add that the Health Department is looking to expand counseling in school districts and make sure that kids have access to mental health services in school.
The Health Department says it will monitor youth mental health as a part of its community health improvement plan and will track the progress over the next five years.