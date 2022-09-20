Pumpkin Hollow all set for the fall season

EDGAR, Wis. (WAOW) - With October right around the corner, some families are already getting in on the fall festivities.
Pumpkin Hollow, a pumpkin patch in Edgar says this years harvest was similar to last years, growing thousands of pumpkins for visitors to choose from.
Rain and heat are the biggest factors in terms of the amount they produce.
"We got ornamental corn, cornstalk bunches, straw bails, and I mean - to begin counting it, 70-100 varieties of pumpkins and gourds, it all depends how you count it," said Wesley Gust, Farm Manager for Pumpkin Hollow.
As of this week you can now pick your own pumpkin from their 2 acre field - as almost all of the crops are fully matured.
The pumpkin patch also works on a self serve honor system, allowing anyone who comes by to take part in the seasonal festivities.
Of course Pumpkin Hollow will be open for the rest of the fall season until Oct. 31st, and are welcoming everyone from sunrise to sunset - all 7 days a week.