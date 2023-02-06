 Skip to main content
...A WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION TO BRING SLIPPERY AND ICY ROADS
TO AREAS NORTH AND WEST OF THE FOX VALLEY TONIGHT...

A storm system will bring snow and freezing drizzle across north-
central Wisconsin tonight. One to two inches of heavy, wet snow
will be possible north of Merrill to Antigo to Pembine.

Precipitation will consist of a mix of snow, freezing rain, and
freezing drizzle over central to far northeast Wisconsin, and
generally north and west of the Fox Valley. The highest
probability of icing will occur from Wausau to Keshena to
Wausaukee where up to 0.05 inches of ice is possible.

Temperatures will be gradually rising tonight. Even where
temperatures rise above freezing, liquid precipitation could still
freeze on contact to the pavement due to below freezing ground
temperatures.

The heaviest precipitation will occur this evening. Road
conditions are expected to deteriorate as the mixed precipitation
sweeps across the area. Anyone with travel plans should be
prepared for slippery or icy road conditions and allow for extra
time to reach your destination.

Puppy Bowl XIX: How to watch the other big game

Puppy Bowl XIX: How to watch the other big game

Ellington (left) chasing Chorizo (right) on the field during the 2022 Puppy Bowl. Puppy Bowl XIX airs on February 12.

 Tony Aviles/Bright Road Productions/Animal Planet/Discovery+

If the Super Bowl isn't your thing, there's another game you can watch that day.

Puppy Bowl XIX is the 19th annual event aimed at raising awareness about pet adoptions using adorable shelter pups who play for either Team Ruff or Team Fluff.

The Animal Planet show is expanding this year. (CNN and Animal Planet are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

There will be more puppies playing - 122 from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states - and, for the first-time, the competition will feature a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.

It all starts on Super Bowl Sunday with a pre-game show on Animal Planet and Discovery+ "to give audiences the inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft," according to a press release.

Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner will return for his 12th year of overseeing the game, while sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks return to provide play-by-play commentary. The game, along with the "Kitty Half Time Show," will include various adoptable pet segments for viewers who may be interested in providing a furever home.

The competition airs for three hours beginning at 2 p.m. ET on February 12.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.