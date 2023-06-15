Quiet Start To Severe Weather Season

We're now halfway through the month of June, and normally by now we would have seen some severe weather in north central Wisconsin. However, severe weather has been almost non-existent so far this year, with only a few storms being strong enough to warrant a severe thunderstorm warning. Believe it or not, we've only seen seven severe thunderstorm warnings so far in north central Wisconsin this year. While that's not unprecedented, it is one of the quieter starts to the severe weather season in recent memory.
On top of that, we also saw a relatively quiet end to the severe weather season last year - especially when it comes to tornadoes. In fact, it's been exactly one year since the last tornado warning was issued in the News 9 area - you may remember the tornadoes of June 15th, 2022, as several touched down across Juneau, Adams, Waupaca and Shawano counties. Since then, however, we have not had a single tornado warning.
Some of our counties have gone even longer without a tornado warning. For example, it's been over a decade since the tornado sirens have sounded for a warning in Oneida or Vilas counties - the last one in Oneida County was in July of 2012. The last one in Vilas County was even further back, in May of 2011.