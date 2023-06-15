 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower PM2.5
concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of the
advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to range
from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. In
these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Quiet Start To Severe Weather Season

  • Updated
  • 0
tornado

We're now halfway through the month of June, and normally by now we would have seen some severe weather in north central Wisconsin. However, severe weather has been almost non-existent so far this year, with only a few storms being strong enough to warrant a severe thunderstorm warning. Believe it or not, we've only seen seven severe thunderstorm warnings so far in north central Wisconsin this year. While that's not unprecedented, it is one of the quieter starts to the severe weather season in recent memory.

On top of that, we also saw a relatively quiet end to the severe weather season last year - especially when it comes to tornadoes. In fact, it's been exactly one year since the last tornado warning was issued in the News 9 area - you may remember the tornadoes of June 15th, 2022, as several touched down across Juneau, Adams, Waupaca and Shawano counties. Since then, however, we have not had a single tornado warning.

last tornado warning

Some of our counties have gone even longer without a tornado warning. For example, it's been over a decade since the tornado sirens have sounded for a warning in Oneida or Vilas counties - the last one in Oneida County was in July of 2012. The last one in Vilas County was even further back, in May of 2011.

