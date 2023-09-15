Quirt Family Densitry offered free dental care to anyone

WAUSAU (WAOW) — Cleaning, fillings and extractions were offered Friday for free by a local dental office.
The free dental day was estimated to see more than 100 people.
Joshua Flavin a dentist at Quirt Family Dentistry states events like this are important to the community.
"It can get expensive and we know not everyone has dental insurance so we want to find a day where we can get people in that know they have an issue or haven't had a cleaning a while," Flavin said.
One local woman from Wausau was in need of the services.
"I had this cavity and then the tooth started breaking and it was bothering me a lot. Then I seen this and thought this is really nice," Carol Sekaney said.
Quirt Family Dentistry offer these free services every year in the fall and they look forward to hosting this again next year.