R.I.P.: Merrill's first K9 officer, Eros, dies unexpectedly days after complications found at vet

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) - The first K9 officer of Merrill Police Department died unexpectedly at home, according to the Merrill PD Facebook page.
Eros was over 11 years old and had recently had some complications discovered at a veterinary appointment.
"Sadly, nobody expected those complications would result in his passing just a couple of days later," a Merrill Police Department Facebook post said.
The post continued:
"Eros lived a great life of service doing what he loved for an extended period, followed by an unfortunately short-lived retirement. He lived with a loving family who treated him as their own and not merely as a tool used to serve the citizens. He was indeed a man's best friend and probably quite a bit more. We offer our sincere condolences to the Drabek family and the citizens Eros' life touched.
Rest in peace big guy. We will take it from here."