Raising awareness on overdose

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- After multiple overdoses over the past couple of days, officials are speaking on their experiences, and how you can help.
Sarah Bristow never thought she would be here.
"Three years ago I would have never predicted that," said Bristow, Recovery Coach with Three Bridges Recovery.
Five years ago, she was brought to the emergency room after having a seizure while going through withdrawals.
"Our executive director was actually my recovery coach, five years ago, I was her first Emergency Department call," said Bristow.
A recovery coach from Three Bridges Recovery spoke with Sarah that day.
"She had come in and talked to me about detox, and got me into outpatient treatment after that"
That was a day that started her journey to recovery.
"I just celebrated three years of sobriety in January, so obviously I didn't maintain sobriety during that time, but as of that point I was officially no longer dependent on substances anymore"
Now, Bristow serves as a recovery coach for the same nonprofit, helping guide those in need.
She wanted to end the stigma against overdoses.
"I just hope that we can all agree that if we someone in need of help, we wouldn't hesitate to save their life, if there's a car accident or something we don't stop to think what has that person done before we try to help them or call 9-1-1, we just help them and I hope we can do the same when witnessing overdoses, and save some lives," said Bristow.
In addition to guidance and resources, Three Bridges also provides NARCAN and fentanyl test kits, and encourages everyone to learn how to use it.
She said it's an essential skill in this day and age.
"There are a lot of people that I'm lucky to know that do a lot for this community whose lives were saved by NARCAN," she said.
She said if you have to use, never use alone, and always have NARCAN on hand.