Raptor Education Group hopes to save bald eagle

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - A bald eagle struggling to find it's wings is now recovering with REGI in Antigo.
The bird was originally found in Merrill on Thursday after a man noticed it couldn't fly more than about ten feet.
The man saw that something was off and called REGI who quickly captured the bird to bring in for treatment.
Once brought to REGI, the eagle was continuing to act strange, and after further testing, it was diagnosed as lead poisoning.
On Friday, REGI crews were in action trying to save the eagle's life with chelation therapy to remove the lead.