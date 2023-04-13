Re-count over City Council race

MARSHFIELD, Wis. -- (WAOW) Election Day saw many close elections across Wisconsin, but one of the closest came from Marshfield's District 10 City Council race, where Andrew Reigel defeated Bonnie Andres by just two votes, leading Andres to file for a re-count.
The counters took several hours to count each ballot by hand, all to make sure that the air-tight race was fair and accurate. Chief Election Inspector Chelsea Willis said, "This is just an opportunity to help the public see that we get accurate results when we do these elections, and that it's a very transparent process."
The recount was new territory for both her and City Clerk Jessica Schiferl, with Schiferl saying, "I think it went really well. It showed that on Election Day, our poll workers are doing the jobs that they need to do. As we hand-counted all of the ballots today, the machine counted everything exactly as we hand-counted."
The re-count produced the same result as the election, with Reigel receiving 257 votes, and Andres receiving 255. Schiferl says that she expects no further recounts, and Alderman-Elect Reigel to be sworn in.