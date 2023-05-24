Real estate in central Wisconsin at an all-time high

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Buying a house has rarely been something that's an smooth process.
It's full of paperwork, house tours, but most important finding the right one to call "Home."
Recently it has become even more complicated here in the Badger State as people all across the state have noticed a recent skyrocket in prices.
Just a few years ago financing rates were as low as 3%, but now they have jumped to over 6% in a quick amount of time.
This has caused a shortage of houses going to the market, and a large group of people stuck putting in several offers with no luck.
With competition high and buyers getting stuck paying well over asking price, many real estate agents spoke about the situation and expressed their sympathy for buyers at the moment.
"Most of the people who purchased real estate back a few years ago, they have amazing financing at three percent and below," said Gizo Ujarmeli, CEO of Amaximmo Real Estate. "And unless you have to sell there is no real reason to because once you've sold you don't know where to go and anything you purchase is going to be at the higher financing rates."
Until the market comes down a bit, the million dollar question for real estate agents is, when will it happen?