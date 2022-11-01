Recall on Stoney Acres pizzas sold at local retail stores

MADISON, Wis. – Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores.
This includes products purchased on or after Oct. 11, 2022 and the following
products:
- Sauce Squash frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection with establishment No. 583
- Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza, includes mark of inspection with establishment No. 583
- Gluten-free Sauce Squash frozen pizza
- Gluten-free Ramona the Pesto frozen pizza
The Sauce Squash and Ramona the Pesto frozen pizzas were sold from Downtown Grocery in Wausau and Sawmill Brewing and Golden Harvest in Merrill.
The gluten-free frozen pizza products were sold at retail at Stoney Acres Farm.
This is a Class I recall, initiated based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were misbranded and produced without the benefit of inspection, according to a press release from Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available below and on USDA's website at www.fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them.
Consumers with questions about this recall can contact Tony Schultz, Stoney Acres Farm, at (715) 432-6285.