Recognizing warning signs of a potential violent offender

(WAOW) -- Last month, law enforcement in Oneida County say they thwarted a potential threat against the Three Lakes and Lakeland Union School Districts.
"We were dealing with someone who was posting pictures of a firearm on the internet," said Captain Terri Hook with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. "Not illegal but somewhat concerning... in this day and age."
But Captain Hook says if it weren't for the person who came forward with the tip, the situation could have been worse.
"We never would have had the information we had," she said.
But that's not always what happens.
In a 77 page report from the Texas House of Representatives on the Uvalde shooting, officials say red flags appeared in the shooter's behavior as early as 2021.
They say the attacker made no effort to hide his intention to commit violence, and that "private individuals alone knew the many warning signals."
"[Think] about individuals who you know have suicidal ideation or sucidal tendencies and then you see an increase in their agitation," said Margaret Kubek, a sociology professor at UWSP.
Kubek says there's been a trend among the most recent mass shooters, with them channeling their own trauma into violence.
"That hopelessness and that hate reached an inflection point where that hate was turned outward," Kubek said.
But Captain Hook says it's not always easy for law enforcmeent to keep tabs on individuals who are already isolating themselves.
"We can't be everywhere all the time," she said.
Hook says the community can play a big role.
"Don't be concerned about whether it's blowing it out of proportion," she said. "Let us make that decision."
While there's not always a hard and fast blueprint, look out for signs like increased agitation or isolation, someone expressing hate toward a particular group or seeking fame, and someone posting about firearms or violence online.
Wisconsin has a school safety hotline to report threats. You can call 1-800-MY-SUSO-1 or email schoolsafety@doj.state.wi.us.
You're also encouraged to report anything concerning to local law enforcement.