Referendum to fund public safety in Marshfield

Marshfield fire

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- The city of Marshfield may see a referendum to help fund public safety.

 This comes after the police department saw 160 thousand dollars cut from its budget, with the fire department needing to add service fees to help with the deficit. 

The proposed referendum asks for 1.1 million dollars from taxpayers, to pay for another 9 firefighter paramedics and one police officer. 

It's something board members believe should be prioritized this year.

"This is for public safety, this is for the neighbor who suddenly has a 9-1-1 call, this is for the elderly relative that we have who suddenly needs to have an ambulance this is public safety this is not shiny new stuff." said Tom Witzel, Alder.

Since 2007, the number of firefighter paramedics on staff has increased by three people, but the number of calls has increased by 50%. 

To prove their point, Marshfield leaders compare their numbers to other similar communities.

They say their call to personnel ratio stands at 113 calls per person on staff, compared to Wausau's 103 per person.

They also point to the city of Wausau hiring nine more firefighter paramedic staff.

"We're really just trying to compare ourselves to other communities and keep ourselves on track." said Pete Fletty, Marshfield Fire Chief.

The extra hires would enable the fire department to be at full staff, which enhances safety and efficiency on scene.

A formal referendum question will be brought before the council on the 24th, that meeting will be open to the public. 

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

