REGI asking for public's help locating injured bald eagle shot by arrow through abdomen

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW) - The Raptor Education Group Inc. (REGI) is asking for public help to locate an injured adult bald eagle shot with an arrow through its abdomen near Waupaca.
REGI posted on Facebook the eagle is flying weakly with an arrow in its lower abdomen and it's likely near Raymond Drive near the Security Storage units.
WAUSAU (WAOW) - We just recently wrapped up our most recent News 9 Hygiene Drive, this time for Wausau School District.
News 9 would like to say thank you to our sponsors Bartelt Insurance and Wagner Shell and of course everyone that donated.
The Wausau School District is very appreciative for the hundreds of supplies donated.
Wausau School District sent a sincere thank you to News 9, our sponsors and those who donated.
The email from Wausau School District read:
"THANK YOU for spending your hard-earned money on hygiene products to help our most vulnerable students in their time of need. The impact you are having means more to our district, our staff members, and the students and families we serve than you'll ever know. We'd also like to say 'THANK YOU' to News 9 WAOW. They could have chosen any school district in the area to receive these donations, yet they chose us. We couldn't be more grateful for that.
Truthfully, seeing the hundreds and hundreds of items come into the Longfellow Administration Center at the end of the Hygiene Drive has left us speechless! That's why, in many ways, 'THANK YOU' doesn't hardly seem like enough.
While it's incredibly hard to put into words what your generosity means to us, it's moments like this that show us two things: 1. The greatness that can come from us all uniting behind one cause (in this case our students) and 2. Truly what makes the Greater Wausau Area such a great place to call home.
The difference your support will make in the lives of our students is immeasurable! We know they THANK YOU just as much as we do!
As we get these products in the hands of students who need them the most, each bottle of shampoo or body wash we give them will be a reminder that the Wausau Community, even communities outside of the Wausau School District, are all there supporting us and our students, their families, and our staff. And that's, in many ways, the most powerful lesson we could ever learn through this Hygiene Drive. For that, too, we are ever so grateful."