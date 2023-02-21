REGI asking for public's help locating injured bald eagle shot by arrow through abdomen

 Skip to main content
...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land
and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may
lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 7
and 13 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc,
Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday
afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

REGI asking for public's help locating injured bald eagle shot by arrow through abdomen

  • Updated
  • 0
Bald Eagle
Šarunas Burdulis / CC BY-SA 2.0

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW) - The Raptor Education Group Inc. (REGI) is asking for public help to locate an injured adult bald eagle shot with an arrow through its abdomen near Waupaca. 

REGI posted on Facebook the eagle is flying weakly with an arrow in its lower abdomen and it's likely near Raymond Drive near the Security Storage units.

REGI does not have volunteers in the area. The post says to "keep watch for him. If you find him on the ground, DO NOT pull the arrow out as that will create bleeding. Cut the arrow off at the body and call REGI for transport instructions at 715-623-4015."
 
 

WAUSAU (WAOW) - We just recently wrapped up our most recent News 9 Hygiene Drive, this time for Wausau School District.

News 9 would like to say thank you to our sponsors Bartelt Insurance and Wagner Shell and of course everyone that donated. 

The Wausau School District is very appreciative for the hundreds of supplies donated.

 

Wausau School District sent a sincere thank you to News 9, our sponsors and those who donated.

The email from Wausau School District read:

 

"THANK YOU for spending your hard-earned money on hygiene products to help our most vulnerable students in their time of need. The impact you are having means more to our district, our staff members, and the students and families we serve than you'll ever know. We'd also like to say 'THANK YOU' to News 9 WAOW. They could have chosen any school district in the area to receive these donations, yet they chose us. We couldn't be more grateful for that. 

Truthfully, seeing the hundreds and hundreds of items come into the Longfellow Administration Center at the end of the Hygiene Drive has left us speechless! That's why, in many ways, 'THANK YOU' doesn't hardly seem like enough. 

While it's incredibly hard to put into words what your generosity means to us, it's moments like this that show us two things: 1. The greatness that can come from us all uniting behind one cause (in this case our students) and 2. Truly what makes the Greater Wausau Area such a great place to call home. 

The difference your support will make in the lives of our students is immeasurable! We know they THANK YOU just as much as we do! 

As we get these products in the hands of students who need them the most, each bottle of shampoo or body wash we give them will be a reminder that the Wausau Community, even communities outside of the Wausau School District, are all there supporting us and our students, their families, and our staff. And that's, in many ways, the most powerful lesson we could ever learn through this Hygiene Drive. For that, too, we are ever so grateful."

