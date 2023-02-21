REGI asking for public's help locating injured bald eagle shot by arrow through abdomen

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY... .An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 7 and 13 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Calumet, Manitowoc, Winnebago, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie, Shawano, and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&