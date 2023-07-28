REGI suffers significant storm damage, without power

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) - Raptor Education Group, Inc. (REGI) suffered significant storm damage to its facility during Thursday night's storm.
According to a Facebook post, the only generator at the facility isn't working and REGI is currently without power, water or phone connection.
Critical patients and those in incubators - and there are many of them - have been moved to the main house where there is a working generator, however, no phone service.
REGI's post went on to say:
We expect many nestling birds will have been injured during the storm and will need care. Please keep them in a cardboard box with a towel in the bottom... keep them warm and no food or water, please! If you are local you can bring them to us and we will do our best to help.
We are still accessing damage here. All of our staff, interns, and birds both patients and resident education partners, are safe. We are grateful for that.