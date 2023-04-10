Registration now open for 90FM's 53rd edition of world's largest trivia contest

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — It's trivia time again in central Wisconsin.
Registration for 90FM's 53rd edition of the world's largest trivia contest is now open.
This year's official title is "Trivia 53 - the Trivia Life for Me" and will run 54 straight hours from April 14-16.
While it's always difficult to estimate how many individual teams will enter, organizers are expecting between 10-12,000 total participants.
It will also be the first trivia event since 1979 without 'the OZ', Jim Oliva, acting as trivia coordinator. Taking his place will be long-time trivia player Dave Coulthurst.
"Since we are in kind of a transition period, I know a lot of people are kind of skeptical and worried that the contest is going to be a little bit different," said Colin Nygren, 90 FM Station Manager, said, who is marking his third year involved with the contest. "But I know Dave is kind of making things his own ...and I know he's got some really good ideas for the contest this year."
Teams are able to register in person at the UW-Stevens Point Communication building at any point Monday-Thursday, from 3-7 p.m. or noon- 6 p.m. on Friday.
Last year's champions racked up a whopping 27,650 points, while eight teams failed to answer a single question correctly.
The first question hits the airwaves at 6 p.m. Friday.