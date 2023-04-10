Registration now open for 90FM's 53rd edition of world's largest trivia contest

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...From late tonight to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:55 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.3 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.0 feet on 04/02/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

...Observed flooding changed to Minor severity for the following
rivers in Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Rothschild, Whiting
Dam, Stevens Point...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flood waters approach a business between
Business Highway 51 and the Wisconsin River in Rothschild.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning, and remain above flood stage through
Friday.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Registration now open for 90FM's 53rd edition of world's largest trivia contest

  • Updated
  • 0
UWSP Trivia
Mitchell Skurzewski

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — It's trivia time again in central Wisconsin.

Registration for 90FM's 53rd edition of the world's largest trivia contest is now open.

This year's official title is "Trivia 53 - the Trivia Life for Me" and will run 54 straight hours from April 14-16.

While it's always difficult to estimate how many individual teams will enter, organizers are expecting between 10-12,000 total participants.

It will also be the first trivia event since 1979 without 'the OZ', Jim Oliva, acting as trivia coordinator. Taking his place will be long-time trivia player Dave Coulthurst.
 
"Since we are in kind of a transition period, I know a lot of people are kind of skeptical and worried that the contest is going to be a little bit different," said Colin Nygren, 90 FM Station Manager, said, who is marking his third year involved with the contest. "But I know Dave is kind of making things his own ...and I know he's got some really good ideas for the contest this year."
 
Teams are able to register in person at the UW-Stevens Point Communication building at any point Monday-Thursday, from 3-7 p.m. or noon- 6 p.m. on Friday.
 
Last year's champions racked up a whopping 27,650 points, while eight teams failed to answer a single question correctly.
 
The first question hits the airwaves at 6 p.m. Friday.

