REI Engineering, Inc. Sunflower Field open to public

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Crews with REI Engineering, Inc. were hard at work Thursday, looking to spread smiles with sunflowers.
It all started a few years ago when REI saw what used to be an empty field across from their office and thought it could serve a better use.
Now, it has turned into a yearly tradition and a great way to make someone’s day a little brighter.
“It's kind of like a neat snowball effect that we can provide this for the community and the community then can take it [happiness and kindness] and spread it [to even more people],” said REI President/Owner Jeny Nieuwenhuis-Hardel.
Over the years, REI has partnered with everyone from the Lion’s Club to Peyton’s Promise.
The sunflowers are then donated to a wide array of different people and organizations.
"Today, they'll be going to some of our clients as well as some of the service organizations in the community like the fire departments and then some other people in need, in nursing homes and things like that,” said Nieuwenhuis-Hardel.\
Like a sunflower blooming, the event has only grown in popularity each of the last four years.
“The more we do it over the years, more people have come out,” said Diane Peters from REI Marketing and Accounting. “They've learned that we do it every year. They anticipate it. We have people that call and say, 'Hey are the sunflowers blooming? Can we come out and pick?’ So it's really spread throughout the community over the years."
Starting Friday, anyone is allowed to come to REI’s field and pick a bouquet free of charge, but they ask flower pickers to bring a canned good donation for Peyton’s Promise. Plastic donation bins and bouquet bags are located outside the REI entrance.