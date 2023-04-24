Remembering Aaron Rodgers legacy in Green Bay

(WAOW) - Since the Green Bay Packers inception on August 11th, 1919 only six players in the franchise's history have been legendary enough - to have their name and number etched into the iconic Lambeau Field.
Not only the eventual 7th but perhaps the greatest of all time leaving behind countless memories for the fans of the green and gold.
The greatest perhaps super bowl 45.
The Packers defeating the Steelers 31-25. Lead by the games MVP Aaron Rodgers who threw for 304 yards, and three touchdowns to hoist the Lombardi.
Although he only took his team to the top of the league just once, he reigned a different type of terror on the the NFC north.
With perhaps his most defining moment being 2018's unreal 20 point comeback against the Chicago bears in primetime on Monday Night Football.
As he walks away from the franchise today, he finishes 24-5 all time against Chicago
"100 years of Green Bay Packer football, it's the largest 4th quarter deficit they have ever overcome," said Al Michaels.
However that was far from the only dramatic finish in 12's career.
As the most miraculous came in Detroit in 2015. The famous Richard Rodgers Hail Mary have.
So whether it was a heartbreaking loss, or one of countless memorable wins.
For all he's done - I'm sure he'll be the 7th name added to the Iconic wall.
Thank you 12 for everything.